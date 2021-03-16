The United Negro College Fund’s 9th annual Philadelphia Mayor’s Masked Ball will take place virtually on March 20.
The annual spring celebration and fundraiser is one of UNCF’s largest signature events, aimed to support Philadelphia college students. Raising over $3 million dollars since its inception.
Traditionally, the ball is held in-person and is highly anticipated, attracting hundreds of attendees across the tri-state area. For the first time, the Philadelphia Mayor’s Masked Ball will be hosted online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Last year, nearly 700 people gathered at the Philadelphia Marriott grand ballroom in their finest attire for the celebration. Ironically, it was the last in-person event of that magnitude that took place in the city of Philadelphia before new COVID-19 precautions were enforced.
However, in its typical fashion, suits and gowns will probably still be encouraged. To add a bit more fun to an already swanky black-tie affair, the program will now feature a [masquerade] mask and face mask photo competition as well.
“While we will be virtual this year, we are even more excited, based on our outstanding honorees and our nationally renowned entertainers. At the end of the day, it’s all about raising money for our Students and Schools and reminding the world, ”a mind is a terrible thing to waste,” said Richard Lee Snow, Regional Development Director Washington D.C., and Region UNCF Philadelphia Office.
Nationally, UNCF supports 37 historically Black universities and colleges (HBCUs) through fellowships, scholarships, and advocating for minority education and college readiness.
From 2019 to 2020, UNCF Philadelphia provided scholarships to 178 area students in the amount of $2.7 million.
Known for its widely recognized motto “ a mind is a terrible thing to waste”. UNCF is the nation’s largest minority education organization.
Delivering a good balance of national and local influence, attendees will be entertained by special guests Chaka Khan, Kenny Lattimore, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will host alongside co-chairs, Romona Riscoe-Benson and Gregory E. Deavens.
The 2021 recipients of the MASKED (Mankind Assisting Students Kindle Dreams) Award are Carol Clark Lawrence, past PNC Executive and Co-chair of the Octavius Catto Statue committee; Social Justice advocate, Reverend Marshall P.H. Mitchell, Pastor of Salem Baptist Church; and long-time supporter, Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority.
Stephanie Mays Boyd, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Convention Services, will be accepting the MASK award on behalf of the Pennsylvania Convention Authority.
To register to attend and or learn more about the event visit UNCF.org/Philadelphia.
