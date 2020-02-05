Tyche Manning-Scott, who was born with cerebral palsy, surprises family who didn't know she could walk by walking into her sweet sixteen birthday party at Barren Hill Volunteer Fire Company in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Cerebral palsy is one of the most common childhood disorders in the United States. Between 1,200 and 1,500 school-aged children are diagnosed with cerebral palsy each year. Boys are diagnosed more often with cerebral palsy than girls.
Cerebral palsy is the most commonly diagnosed childhood motor disability in the U.S. The Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) reports that 1 in 323 children have some form of cerebral palsy. More than 50% of all children with cerebral palsy can walk independently. Black children with cerebral palsy are 1.7 times more likely to need assistance with walking or be unable to walk at all, according to the ADDM’s latest data report.
