So many people use food as a sign of love and since Mother’s Day is all about showing and spreading love to all the moms of the world, this special day is largely about food too.
Whether it’s breakfast in bed, brunch with endless mimosas or dinner at an elegant restaurant, Mother’s Day is the one day that most mothers don’t have to cook for their families or for themselves.
Chef Mackenson Horebe and Chef David Simms have provided a few recipes to help ensure that Mother’s Day is about good food and providing a heartfelt meal that she’ll definitely appreciate.
Horebe is the head executive chef at Square 1682 located in Rittenhouse Square. He attributes his start and success to his mother. “It all happened because of her,”Horebe said.
Horebe broke into the food industry at the age of sixteen and he credits his mother because she is the one who got him his first job. It was a kitchen position at a nursing home she used to work at. “One day they asked me to help out on the line and then again when the cook didn’t show up so they utilized me and from there and over time, I started to do more and more in the kitchen as a cook,” said Horebe.
“I like to think that I’ve been a pretty successful chef in my career. I'm still really passionate about it. I’m 33 now and I've been enjoying cooking professionally for 17 years,” he said.
Horebe says Mother’s Day is like the Superbowl for the calendar year for chefs at restaurants.
“It’s the biggest day of the year and many people wine and dine their mothers earlier in the day,” he said. “Most of my memories or Mother’s Day traditions have been in the restaurant working.”
He shares a funny but somewhat disastrous tale about one of his most memorable Mother’s Day in his earlier days as a chef.
“I was fairly new and it was Mother’s Day. There were like 30 or 40 tickets in the window and I had crashed and burned. It was just a complete nightmare,” said Horebe. “ I ruined Mother’s Day for like 50 guests. But that was my first month out of school and really early on,” he said.
Since learning from that experience and growing in his industry, now for Mother’s Day his mom and family come in to visit him while at work.
“I’ve been in the high event sous chef position for about the last five years,” said Horebe.
“When my mom comes to the restaurant because I usually work anyways, she's coming to my restaurant. So as far as that experience for me, it's about being able to provide Mother's Day and wine and dine my mom at my restaurant. And the best part about that is my mom sitting at a table and telling the people next to her that the chef here is my son, that is so rewarding, which I think is the highest compliment. None of this would have happened without her,” he said.
Chef David Simms has been at the helm of Eatible Delights Catering since 1996, His restaurant is located in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia
“I have been a chef for over 10 years and in the catering business for over 20 years,” said Simms.
“One of my most memorable Mother’s Days was last year, when we had about 30 orders, and as far as my mom, it was 10 years ago when the whole family took her out to eat,” Simms said.
“What I have planned for this year, is making sure all of my customers receive a special meal, presentation, and great service, and then going home because my mother-in-law only wants my special ham,” he said.
According to Simms, “Most moms like a good meal on Mothers Day, because it gives them a day off on that special day and allows everyone to show them how much we love them,” said Simms.
“What better way to show a mother some love than with food,” he said.
