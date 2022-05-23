Introducing Zaya! This 11-year-old girl is very friendly and as sweet as can be! She enjoys spending time with people and she enjoys making new friends. Zaya communicates using her unique language of smiles and laughter, sharing her joy with everyone around her.
Zaya loves anything pink and “girly.” One of her favorite activities is getting “made-up” and having her hair done. Zaya also enjoys arts & crafts activities, such as painting and playing with playdough. She also loves to play with dolls. Zaya loves to watch bubbles, projected lightshows, and movies full of music. She is a truly special child who embraces life!
Spending time outside or taking a stroll through the park is sure to create fond memories and bring tons of laughter and smiles. Zaya is very outgoing and social; a family with older, more independent children who are attentive and caring, would provide important companionship for her. Zaya expressed excitement when discussing pets such as cats, dogs, and bunnies. A home with a calm, friendly, well-behaved pets will be considered. All two-parent homes are welcome for consideration.
For more information about Zaya, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
