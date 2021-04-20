Zamare is a 13 year-old boy with a heart of gold, a helpful hand and a smile that lights up the room. He takes the time to get to know people and those closest to Zamare know that they have a unique and unforgettable friend for life.
Zamare is a huge sports fan, especially basketball; you can find him rooting for the Golden State Warriors. An ambitious child, he has big dreams for himself when he gets older, including becoming either a professional basketball or football player. Another goal of Zamare’s is to enlist in the military after he finishes high school. While these objectives might seem out of reach for some, Zamare is the type of child to work tirelessly to accomplish his goals.
Zamare is a foodie and is known to be a great sous chef in the kitchen. He’s not too picky when it comes to meals, but he has made it clear that he does not like pig’s feet or chitterlings — those things, he can do without.
Zamare is very family-oriented and would benefit from a family that is loving, secure, and supportive. He wants to feel that he has people that will always be there for him, whether he needs advice or company. Quality time together is crucial for Zamare and he looks forward to playing basketball and cooking with his future family. He longs to find the home where he belongs and Zamare will bring laughs and compassion wherever he goes.
For more information about Zamare, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.