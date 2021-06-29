Zaya is a sweet and personable 10 year-old girl who makes new friends effortlessly. She communicates using her unique language of smiles and laughter, sharing her joy with everyone around her. Those closest to Zaya express that her bubbly energy can instantly brighten the room.
A true “girly-girl,” Zaya adores everything pink and delights in getting dolled up with a stylish hairdo. Another favorite pastime is arts and crafts, like painting, but her artistic ability doesn’t stop there. Zaya comes alive when she dances or has an instrument in her hands; she enjoys shaking her tambourine to the beat. A huge Disney fan, she will never say no to listening to Disney music or watching a movie marathon. Frozen is Zaya’s favorite movie, but she’s certainly not picky when it comes to princesses.
Spending time outside or taking a stroll through the park is sure to bring a smile to Zaya’s face. She embraces every aspect of her life and is truly a special young lady who deserves the support and consistency of a family.
Zaya and her team aren’t picky about what a family looks like. The ideal family will love her unconditionally and advocate for her needs. Zaya gets excited at mdog, or bunny that could be therapeutic for her growth and development. Very outgoing and social, Zaya is sure to bring her vivacious spirit into any home.
For more information about Zaya, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is turning 50, and we’re kicking off the celebration with a virtual race. Join us in a collective effort to walk, run, bike, or otherwise get moving to bring awareness and funding for children in foster care ready to find their forever families. Go to bit.ly/AdoptCtr50 for more information.
