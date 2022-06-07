Zamare is a sweet, caring, and helpful 14-year-old who is ready to find his forever home. Considered an introvert, Zamare is the type of kid who works hard to accomplish his goals and the best word to describe him is “resilient”. As Alicia Randall, his Child Specific Recruiter told us, “Zamare is honestly one of the sweetest teens I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Zamare needs a family that is willing to get to know him and understand who he is as a person.”
Anyone who knows him knows Zamare is a huge sports fan, especially basketball. The Golden State Warriors are his favorite team, and he would say Steph Curry is the “Greatest of All Time.” Zamare has very big dreams that he would like to accomplish when he gets older such as becoming either a professional basketball or football player. If an athletic career is not possible, another dream of his is to go into the military after he finishes high school.
Zamare also has an interest in food. He enjoys being a sous chef in the kitchen and would love to create new dishes with his forever family. Zamare has three wishes: to have his own room, to have a bike and to have a forever family. For his forever family, Zamare would love to be in a two-parent household but is very open to single-parent homes. He would love to have other siblings in the home. Zamare would also love to have pets in the home since he is a huge fan of dogs.
For more information about Zamare and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
