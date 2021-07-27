Zaahir is an extroverted young teen who loves to bust out his jokes all the time. Like many 14-year-olds, he loves sports, especially football, baseball, and soccer. When not in school or out on a field, Zaahir loves to make TikTok videos, sharing his humor with the world. He is thinking of going into law enforcement, but that may change. What will not change for Zaahir is him having a big plan for his future, he wants to grow up to succeed.
Zaahir likes the idea of finding his forever family, and he has a lot of love to give. He would prefer to be the only child in the home. He would also prefer a two-parent home of any make-up, he merely seeks the love, structure, and support of family. In return for the support and care of a loving, dedicated family, Zaahir will bring positivity, laughter, and a helping hand to the family. He also has a close relationship with his grandfather, and he would like support in maintaining this relationship.
For more information about Zaahir, email ac@adopt.org or call 215-735-9988. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
