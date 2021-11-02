Kamira is an energetic, sweet, and friendly 12-year-old girl who likes to stay busy. Kamira is described as a “girly girl” and likes to shop, do her hair, and do her nails to always look good. She loves to dance, is a member of a local African dance company, and hopes to dance professionally. She also likes to sing.
When not dancing, Kamira likes to swim or be outside riding her bike or scooter. You and your family will need energy to keep up with Kamira! To keep up her stamina, Kamira likes to eat and is not picky. She likes so many types of food that she cannot pick a favorite!
Kamira’s wish is to find her forever family and have a permanent home. She hopes to join a family who loves her unconditionally and who will be there for her permanently. Other than that, Kamira is open to what a family could look like. She wouldn’t mind having siblings but would do best as the youngest at home. Kamira is a sweet and friendly young person who deserves the stability of a family.
For more information about Kamira, contact the Adoption Center at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. November is National Adoption Month, a time to celebrate all families who have grown through adoption and raise awareness of the 10,000 children in the region who are still looking for their families. To learn how you can help, visit www.adopt.org or email ac@adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.