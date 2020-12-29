Lanece is a sweet and funny 14-year-old girl who is quick to greet everyone with a smile. Even though she might be shy at first, she opens up quickly and never hesitates to help someone in need. Lanece deserves the same love and support that she naturally extends to others.
An avid reader, Lanece enjoys going to school and learning. She is intelligent and enjoys using technology. In fact, she hopes to attend college for business and technology so that she can pursue a career in the tech field when she gets older. Apart from school, her favorite hobbies include listening to music (especially R&B and hip hop), dancing, and drawing.
Lanece is eager to find her forever family. She wouldn’t mind one or two parents, but she would especially cherish a mother (or two).
A cat lover, she would be thrilled to help care for a cat. Above all else, Lanece would benefit from a family who is patient, resourceful, and can guide her into adulthood.
Lanece values quality time, and she longs to be a part of a family that enjoys spending lots of time together through family dinners and traveling. It’s important for her to maintain the close connections she has with a brother and a grandmother, and she hopes to continue those relationships after being adopted. A very determined and bright girl, Lanece will bring energy, compassion, and laughs to any home.
For more information about Lanece, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption events to spark and sustain the strongest placements.
