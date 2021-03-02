Tuesday's Child: Shaune, 8, loves learning and hopes to be a teacher

Shaune is a happy, sweet, and affectionate 8 year-old girl. She may be shy at first, but it’s not long before she warms up to those around her. As soon as she feels comfortable, Shaune is quick to play with other children and adults alike.
With an interest in a little bit of everything, Shaune doesn’t have a hard time keeping herself busy. She has an artistic side, so it’s not unusual to see her engrossed in an arts and craft project. Additionally, Shaune likes to stay active, and she enjoys activities like gymnastics or dancing. When it’s time to decompress after a long day, Shaune can be found playing with dolls or on her tablet.
Unlike some children, Shaune loves going to school, and she receives terrific grades. She aspires to be a teacher one day and already excels at sharing her knowledge with others. One of her recruiters recently expressed how much she likes “to hear Shaune tell me about animals. While meeting online, Shaune and I read magazines about wild animals and we share fun facts and stories.” It sounds like a great teacher is already in the making.
Shaune is eager to find her forever family and looks forward to the unconditional love and support that comes with it. She hopes to have both a mom and a dad, and she would jump at the opportunity to have siblings and pets to play with, too. Shaune will bring compassion and energy to any home.
For more information about Shaune, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
