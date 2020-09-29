Sakiyra has an effervescent smile and a contagious laugh. At only 11 years old, she is often described by those around her as extraordinary and one of the most loving and caring people they’ve ever known. It’s no surprise that her favorite people enjoy spending time with Sakiyra as much as she does.
Her recruiter, Lynn Moyer, fondly recalls how excited Sakiyra is to visit with people, even during the era of social distancing. “Sakiyra will wait outside her home and pace while waiting for a visitor to arrive,” she notes, “she will then hop and skip about while chatting from a social distance and with a mask on.”
Apart from being a social butterfly, Sakiyra loves music and dancing, so it’s not unusual to find her dancing around her home wearing ballet leotards and various costumes. Other hobbies include arts and crafts, baking, and gardening. In fact, Sakiyra recently received a garden planter as a gift, and she was ecstatic to be able to nurture her own plant.
Sakiyra is clearly very loving and wants to be loved in return. She isn’t picky about what a family looks like, as long as they are nurturing and family-oriented. More than anything, Sakiyra longs to be a part of a family who spends time with each other either watching movies, going on an outing, or laughing and joking with each other. Sakiyra is bound to fill any home with care and unconditional love, and she certainly deserves the same.
For more information about Sakiyra, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The pandemic has greatly impacted the needs and pressures associated with returning to school. You can help children in foster care prepare for the current school year by donating to our Education Fund at www.adopt.org or mailing your gift to 1735 Market St, Ste. A-441, PHL, PA 19103
