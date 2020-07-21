Daynaja is an inquisitive 17-year-old with a brilliant smile and a positive outlook on life.
She takes great pride in her appearance and delights in styling her hair and having her nails done.
She’s very creative and enjoys arts and crafts. Pink and purple are her favorite colors and she frequently incorporates them into her work. However, she also likes to use other colors and glitter to enhance the effect.
Daynaja has many interests besides her artwork, including going out to eat, being outside and watching television. Animals are important to her, and she has fond memories of the time she visited a horse farm where she had the opportunity to clean, feed and ride horses.
Her idea of a perfect day would be to spend time at a cosmetology school learning about hair, nails, and make-up, so she was thrilled to visit the Beauty Institute in Philadelphia for her recent Wednesday’s Child feature on NBC10. There she practiced her hairstyling skills and learned new brush techniques. Later, she had the opportunity to ask questions and receive tips from the stylists. Daynaja also sat down with the crew to talk about the various meals she likes cook in her spare time — pancakes, grits, eggs and grilled cheese.
Daynaja longs to have a forever family — one that is active and would share her desire to spend time exploring fun places. She would do well in a two-parent or single-mother household where she would receive the attention she needs and deserves.
For more information about Daynaja, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. For information about adoption, visit www.adopt.org and listen to the Adoption Center’s podcast at messy.fm/acpodcast.
