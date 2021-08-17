Christian is a kind-hearted and curious 14-year-old. He is both energetic and friendly, so he is happy to be with other young people, such as at school, and is interested in others and likes to be in the presence of others as well. His smile is all you need to see to know that he loves to interact with both peers and adults. Christian is perceptive and has a good memory, he should not be underestimated!
Christian loves playing with string and other soft and fuzzy tactile items like blankets and stuffed animals. Along with exploring his world tactilely, Christian enjoys experiencing different scents. So to get to know a new place, he will investigate and learn about it through its smells and textures.
Christian feeds off consistent encouragement and a structured routine, and he is quick to pick up new things to try first-hand. Christian also enjoys music and listening to the song: “The Wheels on the Bus.” Not surprisingly, long car rides are a favorite activity so he can listen to music and look out the windows. Christian loves snacks and is happy to eat whenever he can!
Christian is ready to find his forever family! His ideal family would need to be supportive and committed to providing Christian with a structured home to ensure that he continues to learn and thrive. He will need a caring and nurturing home, with a family who is an advocate for him and his needs. Christian gets along with other children very well and would be happy to have siblings. He enjoys animals, so pets in the home are welcome too! He would bring lots of affection and love to any home.
For more information about Christian, email ac@adopt.org or call 215-735-9988. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
