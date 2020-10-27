LeBron is an energetic and thoughtful 13-year-old boy. He is extremely creative, excelling at any activity that exercises his imagination, including drawing, working with clay, and building with LEGO bricks. In fact, LeBron was proud to have his artwork featured on the cover of his school’s yearbook last year. He said that this achievement was a highlight in his life.
Superheroes are LeBron’s favorite artistic subjects, and it’s not uncommon to see him sketching characters like Spider-Man, Batman, and Hulk. LeBron was thrilled to recently be featured on NBC10 in a Wednesday’s Child feature where he visited the Fleisher Art Memorial in Philadelphia. He sat down for a one-on-one lesson with artist P.T. Schwab who helped him practice the human face and form — perfect for LeBron to refine his superhero drawings.
Apart from his artwork, LeBron enjoys an active lifestyle outdoors. He’ll jump at the opportunity to ride his bike in the park or swim during the summer. In fact, he’s expressed that his dream day would be exploring a water park and spending time with his future family.
LeBron is eager to become a part of a family, and he says that he hopes to find one that spends quality time together. He would love to have two parents, but LeBron especially looks forward to finding a dad. He says he hopes to have a family that will encourage and support his artwork, as he aspires to become an artist when he gets older.
For more information about LeBron, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. November is National Adoption Month, a time to celebrate all of the families who have grown through adoption and raise awareness of the 10,000 children in the region who are still looking for their families. To learn how you can help, visit www.adopt.org or email ac@adopt.org.
