Lanece is a personable and kind 13-year-old girl. She is quick to greet everyone with a smile and won’t hesitate to help someone in need. While Lanece doesn’t know exactly what she would like to be when she grows up, she knows her goal is to get a job where she can help others.
An avid reader, Lanece says she enjoys going to school. She is very bright and enjoys using technology.
Apart from school, her favorite hobbies include listening to music and dancing. Lanece especially favors R&B and hip-hop music. But she doesn’t stop there; it’s not unusual to find her baking, painting, drawing or giving makeovers to her friends.
Lanece would love to find her forever family. She would fit into a household with one or two parents, but she would especially cherish a mother (or two) in her life.
Lanece shines as an older or younger sibling; she would be happy to emulate and look up to an older sibling, but could also easily take on the older sister role and look out for a younger sibling.
She would benefit from a family who is patient, resourceful, and can guide her into adulthood. Lanece says she longs for a family who enjoys spending lots of time together through family dinners and traveling. She says that a dream of hers is to one day travel to California, and Lanece hopes her forever family is with her when she finally gets to visit.
For more information about Lanece, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.