Twelve-year-old Kayla wants to be a doctor when she grows up; meanwhile, she’d love to spend a day with Harry Potter. She has seen all of the Harry Potter movies and can’t be stumped on any trivia question having to do with her favorite “star.”
Anyone who meets Kayla remembers her beautiful brown eyes, her warm, inviting smile and her cheerful personality. She’ll tell you that she loves riding her bike, playing basketball and watching her favorite Disney shows — “iCarly” and “Sam the Cat.” Her best board game is Connect 4. When it comes to music, she’s happy listening to Chris Brown and Ariana Grande. She’s in the sixth grade where she looks forward to reading class.
“It is fun to be with Kayla,” says her social worker, “and it’s easy to have a conversation with her.
“She is friendly, curious and can be silly at times. She gets along well with others and likes to ask a lot of questions,” her social worker says.
Kayla says she hopes to be adopted soon by a family that includes a younger child. She says she dreams of cooking for them and making them coffee in the morning. Mostly, she says, she wants to make a “fresh start” in her life.
On the edge of adolescence, Kayla is at a pivotal stage in life. A loving, supportive family will make all the difference in the way she grows up.
For more information about beautiful Kayla or other children waiting to be adopted, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call (267) 443-1872. Visit the Center’s website adopt.org and Meet the Children.
