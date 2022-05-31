The beautiful eyes you see belong to Kayla, a sweet and loving 9-year-old girl ready for her forever family. Kayla is happiest when she is engaging with someone. These interactions could take the form of a walk outside, reading a book together, or listening to Disney movies and music. Anything Mickey Mouse and Frozen will please her, as they are her current favorites, and she has recently enjoyed a book about Peppa Pig as well.
Kayla enjoys using her tablet and participating in sensory integrated activities. She loves listening to music and she demonstrates her interest in music by smiling or vocalizing. She also likes hand-over-hand drawing.
Kayla has three wishes which are simple: to have someone read to her all day, to have all the Disney plush toys ever made and to be adopted by a loving family!
The ideal family for Kayla would be nurturing and willing to learn about her medical needs. The family would be willing to ensure their home is equipped to manage Kayla’s needs including a ramp for a wheelchair. Also, Kayla has a sister, adopted into another family, with whom she would like to remain in contact.
For more information about Kayla, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.