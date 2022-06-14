Kai is a sweet and extroverted youth with a great personality. Kai enjoys one-on-one attention and has a special bond with a few staff members where he currently lives. He has a tablet which he uses to play music, especially the calming, rhythmic sounds he likes to bop to. He enjoys playing with his pop tube and other vibrating or sensory-stimulating toys.
One of Kai’s favorite activities is going for walks, inside or out. Kai also enjoys getting to use the swings. Kai has enjoys swimming and horseback riding. While he is on horseback, one can see that he is all smiles.
Kai’s three wishes are to become part of a loving family through adoption, to go to the beach and play in the sand and finally to participate in the Olympics! Families of all types will be considered for Kai, and pets and/or siblings are welcome. A family with a good support system and flexibility would be best for Kai.
For more information about Kai and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.