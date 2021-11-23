Julien is a sociable 11-year-old who gets along with everyone he meets. He has expressed that his dream day would consist of learning to fly and living in Candyland to be able to indulge in all of his favorite sweets. His enthusiasm and positive outlook is abundantly clear to all who know him.
“Julien is definitely an energetic young man who could be described as the life of the party,” says his recruiter, Jamie Raddatz. “When he enters a room, you know he’s there. He likes moving around and engaging with people.”
In his spare time, Julien has become skilled at both card and video games, with a strong preference for Super Mario Brothers, UNO, and Jenga. He’s also an huge sports fan, and he describes himself as “very fast and athletic.” Julien is about to join a football team and is proud to show off his cleats. Along with football, Julien and his friends also enjoy playing basketball for fun.
Julien likes the idea of finding his forever family, and he has a lot of love to give. While he has a brother who he is very close with, he wouldn’t mind having more siblings who are older, so he can have even more positive role models to learn from and emulate. Julien would love to have pets – especially cats and dogs. He deserves the support and care of a loving, dedicated family; he is sure to bring energy and positivity into any home.
For more information about Julien, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
