If there were an award for a joyful, expressive child with a radiant personality, Josiah would win first prize. He laughs and smiles constantly and doesn’t hesitate to display his enthusiasm to those around him. It’s clear to all how much Josiah cherishes his favorite people and life itself when he displays his animated facial expressions.
Josiah finds fun in everything that he does. His favorite hobby is watching TV with others, especially Mickey Mouse cartoons, but he also looks forward to being out in the community. Josiah doesn’t mind accompanying you on a trip to the store, as long as he gets to go for a ride in the shopping cart. He adores a fast, thrilling race, even if it’s just down the hallway to chase a ball.
This happy 9-year-old needs a nurturing family able to raise him in a loving, supportive setting. “He enjoys exploring and interacting with others,” says his social worker. “Josiah is a playful child who has untapped potential.” An active family who is committed to caring for him, both now and as he matures, would allow Josiah to reach that full potential.
A truly delightful boy, Josiah’s effervescent and joyful spirit is immediately palpable, and he would bring that energy into every home. He can use sign language to express himself and is enthusiastic about using his iPad to learn more, so with the stability and guidance of a forever family, Josiah can truly thrive.
For more information about Josiah, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
