Once you meet 15 year-old John, it’s hard to forget him. He’s a positive and outgoing teen who easily makes others laugh with his quick sense of humor. Open and positive, John excels at making new friends and having engaging conversations with peers and adults alike.
Extremely intelligent, John is in his element when he gets to study or discuss Greek mythology. While he certainly exhibits academic excellence in school, earning straight A’s, it’s not unusual to find him learning new topics outside of the classroom. John is a deep thinker and he delights in diving into new subjects. Future goals include either a career in law enforcement or child advocacy.
In his free time, John also enjoys staying active through hiking or playing basketball. His friends describe him as courageous, as he’s not afraid to try new, thrilling activities such as rock climbing. This fearless attitude carries over into John’s love of horror and suspense movies. He also likes to read and play board games; if you’re looking for a challenge, John is especially good at chess and checkers.
John is eager to be adopted and is optimistic when he thinks about this path. He hopes to find a family who can teach him about family traditions and show him unconditional love and support. John understands the importance of family and looks forward to growing through the compassion and guidance of a forever home.
For more information about John, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is turning 50, and we’re kicking off the celebration with a virtual race. Join us in a collective effort to walk, run, bike, or otherwise get moving to bring awareness and funding for children in foster care ready to find their forever families. Go to bit.ly/AdoptCtr50 for more information.
