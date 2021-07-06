Jarrod is a sociable and kind-hearted young man who goes out of his way to help others whether it’s holding a door or encouraging a friend with a high-five. People truly bring out the best in him, and he values quality time with his friends and caregivers. Jarrod’s positive attitude can effortlessly brighten up anyone’s day.
An enthusiast for a bit of everything, he enjoys activities ranging from sports to music. His favorite physical activities include basketball, football, and martial arts. In fact, Jarrod participated in a one-on-one karate lesson where he learned several routines. On the musical side, his favorite way to enjoy the evening is to attend plays and concerts; Jarrod is in his element when he’s immersed in a production.
Very gentle, Jarrod clearly has a big heart that’s he’s not afraid to share. He recently had the opportunity to work with horses in a therapeutic environment, and Jarrod fell in love. His worker noted that his calm nature was easily translated into interacting with each horse.
Jarrod is eager to be a part of a family, and is open all types of homes. He craves one-on-one time with adults, but is receptive to the idea of siblings. Jarrod hopes for a family who will take him out for fun activities like plays, baseball games, or dinners. Jarrod wants to catch up on all of the enjoyment of family life that he missed out on in his childhood, and he deserves a family that can provide lifelong support.
For more information about Jarrod, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
