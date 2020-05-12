If the eyes are the window to the soul, as playwright William Shakespeare once said, he must have been thinking about Chrisean who celebrated his 12th birthday last week.
Chrisean smiles with his eyes, those soft brown eyes that tell you that he wants to get to know you, that he wants to be your friend. He is eager to initiate conversations, even if you’re new in his life, to ask questions and to remind you of the things he cares about. If, for example, he’s building a house with Legos, he might ask you, “Did you know how many pieces there are in this box? Or, “did you know that I met some of the players for the 76ers?” He still talks about a recent visit to 76ers headquarters where he had the chance to mingle with several players and even met the team’s manager.
It is not surprising that Chrisean’s dream career would be as a professional basketball player, someone like LeBron James, a favorite, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, he plays the game every chance he gets.
If that’s not in the cards for his future, he would probably veer toward architecture. He says he wants to be in the construction business — to build houses and schools, like he does with his Legos.
In the sixth grade, where Chrisean does well academically, he excels in science and math. But his artistic talent was evident, too, during a Halloween visit to a New Jersey Pumpkin Patch where he creatively and proudly decorated a plump, bright orange pumpkin.
“Chrisean has been in foster care almost his whole life,” says Cleo Crossley, his child-specific recruiter for the New Jersey Department of Children and Families. “He really wants a family where he will be living forever, no more moving around, one with a mom and dad and hopefully a dog.” Chrisean is excited about the prospect of having a dog because “they are loyal to you and love you,” he says.
“A family adopting Chrisean will learn through his eyes because he is so inquisitive and loves to explore new things,” Crossley says. “Especially in this uncertain time we’re living in, the security and stability of a permanent family would be especially meaningful to him.”
For more information about Chrisean, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call (267) 443-1872. Or click on the Center’s website adopt.org for answers to your adoption questions.
May is National Foster Care Month, a time to recognize that each of us can play a part in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care. As we continue to navigate through the coronavirus outbreak, our mission of creating permanent environments for children in foster care remains the same. If you are able, please make a special donation to support children in foster care and let them know that we are still here for them when their need is greater than ever. All donations support the programs of the Adoption Center. You can donate by check to the Adoption Center, 1500 Walnut St. #701, Philadelphia 19102 or through the Center’s website adopt.org To learn more, contact Kim Kaschak at kkaschak@adopt.org.
