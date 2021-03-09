Grace is a thoughtful and introspective 15 year-old who dazzles those who meet her with her endearing smile and her interest in the arts. She’ll engage easily in conversations about the stories she’s written and the movies she has seen. In fact, she is a movie buff and a fan of the Marvel movies series, her favorite being “Dark Phoenix.”
Her favorite subjects in school are English, Spanish, science, drawing, and writing. She has requested books, mainly mysteries, to keep her absorbed during this pandemic. But her interests are eclectic; Grace enjoys track, basketball, and ballet dancing. Recently, she has become interested in African dance. When school resumes, she hopes to join the track and the dance teams.
“Grace is one of the most creative teenagers I know,” one of her recruiters says. “The first time I took her on an outing, she brought a notebook with her, and while we waited for our food, she wrote an entire story. She uses writing — often poetry — to help her express her thoughts and feelings.”
Grace prefers to have both a mother and father so that she could learn a variety of life skills. Grace personally feels that adoption means “that a family will never leave you,” so she would do best with a committed and loving family. She would thrive as the only child or with older siblings so she could have additional mentors to emulate. Grace is sure to bring an inquisitive and unique spirit to any family.
For more information about Grace, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.