Can you think back to when you were 14 years old? Can you imagine what it would have felt like not to have a permanent family? To be uncertain about where you would be at the same time next year?
That’s where Kaseem, who will celebrate his 15th birthday next month, finds himself. He has lived in multiple foster homes and while he is anxious about being rejected again, he would love to have a permanent family, one that he would belong to forever.
He is open to any kind of family, but hopes its members might include other teenagers who are active and busy. His social worker suggests that a family that understands how trauma can affect a child and that could provide structure for Kaseem would be ideal.
She describes Kaseem as a “great, friendly kid” who loves socializing and enjoys outdoor activities.
He is passionate about sports whether it’s playing football and basketball or watching the professional games on television. He has a revolving door of favorite players, but in the past, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was at the top of his list.
He’s a big fan of superheroes: the Hulk and Spiderman are his top choices. When Kaseem is alone, he entertains himself by playing “Magic Cards,” and drawing.
In eighth grade, Kareem’s favorite subjects are math, science and, not surprisingly, gym. While he is not certain of his future educational and career interests, he has talked about becoming a police officer when he grows up.
“My favorite thing to do with Kaseem is to watch him play basketball, to see him get in the zone and focus, “ says his social worker. “I have often taken videos of him which I used to create a matching moment movie. When he watches the video, he stops it pretty much after every shot he takes and lets me know if I should keep it or delete it. He keeps wanting to improve his game.”
You can make a difference in the way Kaseem grows up. Think about adding him to your family.
Contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call her at (267) 443-1872. To answer your adoption questions, go to the Center’s website www.adopt.org.
