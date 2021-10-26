Bryce is an energetic, happy, and active 12-year-old. He likes playing games, spending time with people who are close to him, and listening to music. He also enjoys dancing and is quite good at it. One of his favorite activities is playing matching games, which he does very well. And boy, does he like to win!
Bryce is quick to pick up new things and is very intelligent. He loves attending school where his favorite subject is math. He is very tech-savvy. He also likes to read along with others. He enjoys spending time with animals, especially when he can pet or otherwise interact with them.
In his downtime, like many, Bryce loves to play on his tablet, either playing games on it, or playing music on the tablet. One of his favorite television shows to watch is SpongeBob SquarePants and he also enjoys watching football. Lastly, he also likes to fish. Bryce is looking for a forever family to call his own. His social worker says he would bring much joy to a family because he is so affectionate and loving. The perfect family for him would provide the support and unconditional love he needs and deserves.
For more information about Bryce, and other youth waiting for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
