Dayshawn is jubilant and loveable teen who likes to smile from ear-to-ear. It’s clear to see what’s on his mind through his facial expressions and gestures. Dayshawn prefers to be with his favorite people, and he especially enjoys a gentle touch and a light massage from them.
The season for Special Olympics is his favorite, and Dayshawn always participates. He recently became a member of his school’s swimming team, and it’s apparent that he’s very proud of this achievement. Dayshawn adores the water, and interacting with friends during the competition “feeds his soul,” say his teachers, who love watching him grow and mature.
A perfect day for Dayshawn could include a field trip to the park with his class or a visit to the movies, topped off with hearing a book before bedtime. He appreciates hearing the calm voice of one of his caretakers before drifting to sleep, and he feels extra calm when he curls up with his treasured turtle doll under his soft blue blanket.
Dayshawn and his team are very open when it comes to his ideal family. Any home that can provide love, comfort, and a commitment to his needs would allow Dayshawn to thrive and meet his full potential. “He is such a sweet boy,” says his social worker. “It is my hope that Dayshawn will have a loving family that will hold him and read to him every night – a family that will appreciate his “sweetness.”
For more information about Dayshawn, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. May is National Foster Care Month, a time to raise awareness for the 10,000 children in foster care who are looking for their forever families in the region. To learn how you can do your part this month, email ac@adopt.org or visit www.adopt.org.
