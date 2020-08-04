Bry’hem is a bright and determined 14-year-old boy. He thrives as a role model so being a positive example for his peers comes very naturally to him.
It’s no surprise that Bry’hem enjoys activities where he can motivate others, and his friends will gladly follow his lead.
With the ambition of one day becoming a doctor, Bry’hem is dedicated to his school work and looks forward to attending college after high school. He is a terrific student, and independently completes his homework. Bry’hem is proud to have achieved honor roll this past school year, and looks forward to beginning 8th grade this fall.
Bry’hem has many different hobbies and interests, including theater. He would love to be involved in a “fun” musical someday as he’s also been apart of school choirs in the past. Bry’hem is also a fan of many sports, including football, soccer, basketball, and baseball. Between his natural leadership and organization skills, Bry’hem would surely shine in an artistic, athletic, or academic outlet.
It’s clear to everyone who meets Bry’hem that he is a capable child. His recruiter, Melissa Gonzalez, tells us that he “is a strong and independent young man who would benefit from strong, nurturing, and understanding parents.” She believes that “ with this type of unconditional love and support, his potential is endless.”
Bry’hem is open-minded to what an adoptive family could look like. His birth family is very important to him, so maintaining those relationships is essential for Bry’hem to thrive. Besides that, he would consider joining any type of family composition.
For more information about Bry’hem, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. For information about adoption, visit www.adopt.org and listen to the Center’s podcast at messy.fm/acpodcast.
