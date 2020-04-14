He has some intricate moves in hip hop and is surprisingly adept with rap. But he doesn’t want to make music alone; he encourages others his age and younger to move along with him.
A pleasant child who is always happy to include others in his activities, Nasir enjoys playing card games and showing his expertise at puzzles. Building with Legos gives him a chance to demonstrate his creativity whether it’s constructing a house, a bridge or a stadium.
He’s a sports fan, especially football, basketball and wrestling. He likes to watch those games, and roots loudest for the Eagles. He can’t wait to see them play again when they’re able to get back on the field.
Nasir is in third grade, but looks forward to “being a grownup” so he can become a police officer or a firefighter.
But mostly, he wants to be part of a family, one with older siblings that he could look up to or younger brothers and sisters that he could protect and care for. His social worker is even open to a family where Nasir would be the only child and could receive the love and attention he craves. A pet would be welcome.
These are difficult times for children, especially those in foster care who keep hoping that there is a family that will want to give them a home. Anyone who remembers how much the love and safety of a family means to a nine-year-old will appreciate how urgent it is that someone consider adopting Nasir. That family will be rewarded with a friendly child who will appreciate and value being surrounded by those who will always be there for him. Anyone who has adopted will tell you that his or her only regret is that they didn’t do it sooner.
For more information about Nasir, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call (267) 443-1872. Or click on the Center’s website adopt.org for answers to your adoption questions.
