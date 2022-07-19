Antinyah is a sweet, kind, and helpful 14-year-old. She is somewhat of an introvert but will open up more once she gets to know you better. Her favorite place is home, and she enjoys her indoor time by putting puzzles together, playing board games, such as, Sorry, Uno, or Connect Four, and playing with her Barbies. She likes to be helpful around the home and completes her chores.
When the weather is nice, you can find Antinyah outside on her scooter or swimming. She also loves spending her weekends going out shopping and going to the movies. Finally, she enjoys music. One of her favorite artists is Beyoncé and her favorite song is “Halo”. What she hasn’t gotten to do is travel, she does have two destinations in mind for dream trips: California and Paris!
Antinyah needs a loving and committed family that is dedicated to teaching and supporting her as she achieves her goals. Antinyah has stated that she’d like to have a home headed by a mom and a dad, who have guidance, support and patience to offer her. She has lived with children of all ages, so other children in the home are welcome. She has also lived with pets before, and they are fine too. Antinyah has a brother and maintaining a relationship with him is very important to her.
For more information about Antinyah and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
