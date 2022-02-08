Introducing Angela, a 16-year-old who is seen as open minded and insightful. Some of her favorite things are watching horror movies, listening to all kinds of music, playing videogames or boardgames, and going to amusement parks. On the weekends, Angela enjoys spending quality time with her friends.
Angela likes to size up new people in her life, so she can seem shy at first. Once around those who she feels accept her as-is, she is her true self and able to talk nonstop! Angela is crafty and enjoys doing activities that are mainly hands-on. Her hobbies include coloring and drawing. Angela also enjoys cooking, especially if she has a cookbook or directions to follow.
Angela also enjoys going to parks, spending time with friends and extended family, and getting out of the house when it is a nice sunny day. Angela is in high school and is intelligent and she’d like to one day work with animals.
Angela described her dream day as consisting of her dressing down in comfy clothes and making cookies while watching horror movies, perhaps with a family? Angela is open to all types of families, regardless of age, gender, race, or religion. She adores animals and loves cats and dogs, so would do well with a family that has pets. The only thing Angela requests of her family is for them to treat her as if she were their own biological daughter.
For more information about Angela, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
