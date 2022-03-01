Angel is a very active 14-year-old! He loves being the center of attention and especially loves one-on-one attention. He conveys his joy, sadness, wants and needs through facial expressions, vocalizations, and gestures and gets along well with adults with whom he has built a rapport. Angel is a loving kid and is full of personality. Joyful and affectionate, he loves to give big hugs and hold hands. He will bring joy to any family.
Climbing is Angel’s favorite pastime, climbing over chairs, stairs, up a slide, and even over a gate! Interactive sensory toys that light up, make noise, and vibrate entertain him. Other favorite indoor pastimes include listening to and dancing to music, using his tablet and watching shows like “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Annie.”
Angel enjoys being outdoors and at the local playground. He enjoys the beach and taking long walks. Angel enjoys swimming and bike riding. He also loves going to the water park. The perfect day for Angel would be a beautiful day where he can take a long walk and just enjoy the fine weather.
Angel is ready to be adopted by a family that is willing to make a lifelong commitment to him. Angel needs a very loving and committed family to help him reach his full potential. Angel hopes that his future family would take him to a local water park and have a collection of instruments that he could play.
For more information about Angel, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
