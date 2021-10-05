Amone describes herself as happy, loving and very sweet. Her ideal day embodies her self-description in a wish: to simply be with the people she loves. This 19-year-old has a variety of interests, among them singing, cooking, gardening, and thrift-store shopping. She enjoys dressing up, especially when she gets to wear high heels.
Amone enjoys all genres of music and memorizes the words to all the popular songs and loves to sing along. She is inspired by the music of Beyoncé and Celine Dion, and dreams of becoming a pop star, even if that isn’t realistic. In the past she has expressed interest in eventually harnessing her creativity by working in culinary arts or by becoming a hair stylist.
While she has expressed a desire to be in a family with a single Black mom, she is more focused on finding the security of loving family of any composition who will be there for her now and forever. She likes animals, so pets are very welcome, and Amone would be happy to be the caretaker of any pets in her family. She would also like her new home would have a large garden where she can plant flowers and watch them grow.
For more information about Amone, and other youth waiting for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
