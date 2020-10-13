Zya is a friendly, outgoing, and happy 11-year-old girl who loves staying active. Her favorite hobbies include playing basketball, roller skating, swimming, singing and dancing.
While she enjoys being on the go, Zya won’t say “no” to a quiet night on the couch watching TV or scary movies.
Zya is very proud of her successful record at school. She receives As and Bs on all of her work and even received an award for perfect attendance during the past school year. Zya aspires to help children just like her one day. “I’m very impressed that Zya wants to become a judge so she can help children who are in the foster care system,” says Jamie Raddatz, her Adoption/Permanency worker.
Zya is eager to find her forever family and would surely bring energy, care and kindness into every home. While Zya prefers older siblings she can learn from and emulate, she is always willing to help her peers with schoolwork or a new dance move, and she could likely demonstrate that supportive behavior with future siblings.
Additionally, Zya regularly sees her biological siblings and expressed the a of these relationships and connections in her life.
Zya wants her future family to know that she can be helpful around the home and can get her chores done by herself. Families that are avid travelers are also welcome; a dream of Zya’s is to one day visit New Orleans so she can experience Southern food and culture.
For more information about Zya, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. For information about adoption, visit www.adopt.org and listen to the Adoption Center’s podcast at messy.fm/acpodcast.
