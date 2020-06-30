Malachi is the kind of friend we’d all like to have. When another child in his residence feels depressed, he’ll rub his back and whisper, “Don’t be sad. Everything’s going to be all right.” Taking on the big brother role comes easily to him, and he always expresses empathy for others — staff and peers. When there is a conflict, Malachi is the go-to mediator.
But this 9-year-old who celebrated a birthday earlier this month has his fun side too. He loves laughing, listening to country music and drawing pictures with crayons or colored pencils.
“He has a great sense of humor and a terrific imagination,” says Antoinette Parks, his adoption recruiter at New Jersey’s Children’s Aid and Family Services.
New adventures, such as pumpkin picking for a Harvest Festival, thrill him. So does cooking pretend meals — pizza and french fries are favorites — on his miniature kitchen set. He assists in the kitchen and helps prepare dinner. Other children call him the mini-chef. “On my birthday, he prepared me a special breakfast — scrambled eggs and bacon,” Parks says.
Malachi’s vivid imagination allows him to entertain himself easily, pretending to be a firefighter and rescuing people.
“He wants to learn and is not afraid to make mistakes on the learning curve,” Parks says. “While athletics is not his strength, he wanted to play basketball and asked a staff member to teach him how to become a better player. He’s working hard at it.”
In September, Malachi will enter fourth grade where he is looking forward to art classes. But like most children his age, he’ll tell you that his favorite part of the day is recess.
Malachi would do best in a family that is active, loves to have fun, enjoys eating and is open to exploring new things. Like most children his age, he could benefit from structure and routine in a family that is patient and will give him the time to be open and build trust. He hopes to stay in touch with his older brother who has already been adopted. Malachi would welcome any kind of family, but one with a “big dog” would make him especially happy,
For more information about Malachi, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. For information about adoption, visit www.adopt.org and listen to the center’s podcast at messy.fm/acpodcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.