Charlie is a teen who is usually smiling and happy. He is very active and loves to be on the run exploring his environment. Recently he has been learning many new skills, such as using a Big Wheel or using new ways to communicate. When available he loves to play in water and swimming is one of his favorite things to do. At home Charlie loves to rock in his rocking chair or bounce on a big ball and likes children’s shows that have music and singing characters. Charlie also loves visiting petting zoos and likes to interact with animals.
Like most of us, Charlie prefers people who approach with a smile and gentle tone of voice. He likes contributing around the classroom or home and would love to have a forever family who would include him in family time and community activities. He has enjoyed church services, where there is music and people speaking.
Charlie would do well within all types of families as long as they are active, and the parent(s) have enough time and attention to advocate on behalf of Charlie. He’d enjoy family pets since he loves animals and siblings are welcome too!
For more information about Charlie contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
