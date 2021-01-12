Vicky is a polite and charming 12-year-old girl who takes pride in helping those around her. She can be described as a “people-pleaser,” always interested in the well-being of her loved ones. Vicky has even expressed being eager to assist her future family in the kitchen — she can make apple pies from scratch already.
Activities that require her attention suit Vicky. She excels at working with her hands and focusing on a task, like styling Barbie hair, drawing, and coloring. It’s not unusual to find countless notebooks filled with pages and pages of Vicky’s lovely artwork.
Unlike some, Vicky enjoys going to school and learning. Her favorite subject is science, and when you consider her caring personality, it’s no surprise that she aspires to be a nurse one day. Vicky’s recruiter, Lynn Moyer, recalls a visit when her supportive spirit shined through. “When connecting (virtually), Vicky invented a game of trying to guess what the other person was saying without sound. Even though I never got it right, she always said I did,” she says.
Vicky is excited to find her forever family and the unconditional love that comes with it. She is open to what that family could look like, but she looks forward to having a mother. Quality time is crucial for Vicky, and she hopes that her future family spends time traveling and having fun together. Incredibly sweet and compassionate, Vicky deserves a nurturing family to help her continue to grow and thrive.
For more information about Vicky, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding and well-organized adoption events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.