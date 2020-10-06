Zanelle, or Nelly, is an outgoing and personable 15-year-old girl. One of her favorite hobbies is cooking, especially Jamaican cuisine. She says she hopes to soon join a family who also likes to cook so that she can teach them all of her favorite recipes.
Along with her interests in the culinary arts, Zanelle also enjoys shopping, singing, dancing and cleaning. She prefers to keep her personal space neat and organized, and she always strives to be respectful and responsible.
In fact, Zanelle is currently searching for a part-time job so that she can keep honing her skills and practicing independence. She also wouldn’t mind the ability to buy clothes and shoes on her own terms.
Zanelle’s faith is very essential to her. Every Sunday, she attends church where she often takes part in praise dancing and singing. She says she hopes that she can continue going to church regularly after she is adopted, and ideally, her family would accompany her.
The thought of getting adopted and joining a family is very exciting for Zanelle. She would prefer a two-parent home, and she loves the idea of an older sister to bond with. Most importantly, she is eager to join a family that respects, helps, and loves each other.
Quality time is very meaningful for Zanelle, and she yearns to spend the day and cook with her future parents. She wishes to maintain her connections with her culture and southeast Pennsylvania.
For more information about Zanelle, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The pandemic has greatly impacted the needs and pressures associated with returning to school. You can help children in foster care prepare for the current school year by donating to our Education Fund at www.adopt.org or mailing your gift to 1735 Market St., Suite A-441, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
