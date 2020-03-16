Julien is a talkative 10-year-old who would like to be able to fly away to Candyland where he could live a dream life. That would include having a family who would love him forever, maybe a few older brothers and sisters and a cat or dog. Eventually, he’d like to own a car and a house.
“Julien is definitely an energetic young man who could be described as the life of the party,” says his social worker. “When he enters a room, you know he’s there. He likes moving around and engaging with people.”
He’s not interested in becoming a professional dancer, but he’s quick to imitate any dancer he sees on television, a big smile spreading across his face.
In his spare time, he has become skilled at card and video games, with a strong preference for Super Mario Brothers, and recently has expressed an interest in building with Legos. Among his favorite activities are playing Uno and Jenga, both involving creative building with many components. Sonic the Hedgehodge is his go-to cartoon character, and Jason Momoa his choice actor.
Like many boys his age, he loves sports, especially basketball and football, and describes himself as “very fast and athletic.” He is about to join a football team and is proud to show off his cleats. He also enjoys shooting a basketball for fun with friends.
His favorite player is Russell Westbrook, an NBA All-Star with the Houston Rockets.
He would love to be a football player when he grows up, but he would consider becoming a ninja or a martial arts master.
In the fourth grade, Julien enjoys reading and is working overtime with his teacher to raise his grades.
“He is a lively child, polite and loving, and so much wants to be part of a family,” says his social worker. “It would be important that he stay in touch with his brother whom he sees frequently.”
For more information about Julien, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872.
Visit the Center’s website at adopt.org for answers to your adoption questions.
