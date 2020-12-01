Breona is an energetic, bright and caring 15-year-old girl who is a true social butterfly. She enjoys talking and joking with her friends on the phone. In fact, she is known for her great sense of humor among both her peers and the adults in her life.
When she isn’t catching up with her favorite people, Breona can be found watching TV, shopping at the mall, or swimming. She is very active and is especially gifted at cheerleading — she even makes up her own cheers in her spare time. With this talent, she hopes to one day join a cheerleading team at school. With her ability to outrun anyone, she wouldn’t mind joining the track team either.
Breona’s favorite school subjects include math and science. Because of her innate nurturing and helpful spirit, she aspires to become a nurse in the future. Breona has expressed that she cares a lot about others and that she wants to help people when they are sick.
Breona’s wish is to find her forever family and have a permanent home. She says she hopes to join a family who loves her unconditionally and encourages her close relationships with her siblings. Other than that, Breona is open to what a family could look like. She says she wouldn’t mind having more siblings, and she would especially enjoy being a pet owner for the first time. Breona is a loving and compassionate girl who deserves the same from a family.
For more information about Breona, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities. You can help the Adoption Center and children in foster care today by donating at www.adopt.org or mailing your gift to 1735 Market St., Suite A-441, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
