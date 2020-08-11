Antoine is a charming, imaginative, and independent 12-year-old boy. He has a vast variety of interests and hobbies. His favorite toys are Legos, and he can spend hours playing with them and creating impressive structures and masterpieces. Sports are another passion of Antoine’s. He likes attending local sporting events and immersing himself in the excitement of the game.
His other favorite activities include playing video games and listening to music. Antoine is not picky when it comes to music and is able to appreciate all genres. He gets along well with others, adults and children alike, but he can often be found playing by himself with his Legos or quietly enjoying his music.
Antoine is eager to be a part of a family. He has been looking forward to finding his forever family for a while and consistently asks his workers when that day will come. A family who is patient and understanding would be ideal for Antoine. He responds well to positive reinforcements and shines with encouragement and praise.
While he is a fantastic advocate for himself, Antoine deserves a family who can also be a strong advocate for his needs. He is very open to any type of family or home setting, but one that can provide structure and support will help Antoine continue to learn independence and the skills needed to keep reaching his potential.
For more information about Antoine, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.