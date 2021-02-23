LeBron is an energetic and thoughtful 13 year-old boy. He is extremely creative, exceling at any activity that exercises his imagination, including drawing, working with clay, and building with LEGO bricks. In fact, LeBron was proud to have his artwork feature on the cover of his school’s yearbook last year; he expressed that this was a highlight in his life.
Superheroes are LeBron’s favorite artistic subjects, and it’s not uncommon to see him sketching characters like Spider-Man, Batman, and Hulk. LeBron was thrilled to recently be featured on NBC10 in a Wednesday’s Child feature where he visited the Fleisher Art Memorial in Philadelphia. He sat down for a 1:1 lesson with artist P.T. Schwab who helped him practice the human face and form – perfect for LeBron to refine his superhero drawings.
Apart from his artwork, LeBron enjoys an active lifestyle outdoors. He’ll jump at the opportunity to ride his bike in the park or swim during the summer. In fact, he’s expressed that his dream day would be exploring a water park and spending time with his future family.
LeBron is eager to become a part of a family, and he hopes to find one that spends quality time together. He would love to have two parents, but LeBron especially looks forward to finding a dad. He hopes to have a family that will encourage and support his artwork, as he aspires to become an artist when he gets older.
For more information about LeBron, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
