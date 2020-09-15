Anyone who meets 12-year-old Kayla remembers her beautiful brown eyes, her warm, inviting smile, and her cheerful personality.
She’ll tell you that she loves riding her bike, playing basketball, and watching her favorite TV shows: “iCarly” and “Sam and Cat.” Kayla especially enjoys Harry Potter; she has seen all of the movies and can’t be stumped on any trivia question.
“It is fun to be with Kayla,” says recruiter Jacqueline DeMarco. “And it’s easy to have a conversation with her about almost anything. Where some children give ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answers, Kayla has something to say on many subjects.”
Kayla is a natural chef and recently met up with Vai Sikahema and the Wednesday’s Child crew at La Cucina at the Market Cooking School. There, owner and chef Anna Florio taught the pair to make homemade pasta and two superb sauces. Everyone present was floored by Kayla’s instincts in the kitchen and by the delightful meals she prepared.
Kayla says she hopes to be adopted soon by a family that includes a younger child because she is an innate caretaker and role model. She dreams of cooking for her family, even making them coffee in the morning. Kayla looks forward to a “fresh start” with a family and hopes they can support her dream of becoming a doctor.
“She is friendly, curious, and silly,” DeMarco says. Kayla is certain to fill any home with her bright and inquisitive personality.
For more information about Kayla, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The pandemic has greatly impacted the needs and pressures associated with returning to school. You can help children in foster care prepare for their upcoming school year by donating to our Education Fund at www.adopt.org or mailing your gift to 1735 Market St., Suite A-441, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.