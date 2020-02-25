Jahyyah will be 18 in four months, and her best gift would be a caring and supportive family that could give her the round-the-clock care and supervision she needs.
Because her speech is delayed, having a conversation is challenging for her, but she has developed good listening skills and makes every effort to engage with those around her.
Jahyyah is friendly, enjoys going to the park and playing kickball. When she’s home, she loves to cook and is excited to watch cooking shows on her iPad. Her favorite foods are those most adolescents like — hot dogs and pasta. She always looks forward to weekend outings with those in the group home where she lives.
“Whenever I meet with Jahyyah, we always color together,” says her social worker. “She enjoys coloring. It makes her happy.”
Jahyyah is in the 10th grade at a school for special services where classes are based on the student’s individual needs. There is no grading, and achievements are acknowledged with a reward system that pleases Jahyyah. She is learning skills that will teach her how to work in a convenience store. A family that adopts her would enjoy seeing the diligence with which she pursues the acquisition of new knowledge.
Contrary to what some may believe, those who adopt do not need to have a specific income and do not need to own their homes. This kind of adoption is virtually free and most of the children are eligible for financial subsidy.
Children grow up better surrounded by loving families, and Jahyyah could blossom in an environment where she is encouraged and applauded for her accomplishments.
For more information about Jahyyah or other children who wait for families, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call (267) 443-1872. Visit the Adoption Center online at adopt.org.
