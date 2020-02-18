At 18, Sammy still hasn’t given up hope that he will be adopted by a family that will recognize his full potential and be happy to have a friendly, affectionate teenager in their home.
There are so many things Sammy loves to do: playing basketball on his school’s special needs team and demonstrating his skills as a jigsaw puzzle maven. He enjoys movies, and especially likes to reenact scenes from them. His dream would be to see Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney. He likes walks in the park and any activities that take him outside.
Unlike many teenagers, Sammy gets a charge from being helpful in the classroom, especially when he assists his teacher clear equipment from the gym floor.
Sammy wants to be part of a loving home with patient and attentive parents and brothers and sisters who would support his need to preserve his strong bonds with his siblings.
Contrary to popular belief, adoptive families do not need to have a specific income and they do not have to own their homes. This kind of adoption is virtually free and many of the children, including Sammy, are eligible for financial subsidy.
For more information about Sammy, or for any adoption questions, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call her at (267) 443-1872. Visit the Adoption Center online at www.adopt.org.
