Franklin is a happy and playful little 10-year-old boy who will steal your heart the moment you meet him. He might be shy at first, but it doesn’t take long for him to connect with you, especially if you smile, play with him, or make him laugh.
Franklin’s favorite part of the day is playtime, especially when he gets to use toys that make sounds, light up, or talk. While he can easily entertain himself, Franklin also enjoys sharing his go-to toys with his caregivers or rolling a ball back and forth with them. It’s not hard to tell when Franklin is having a blast with you; he can often be found smiling from ear to ear or giggling when he’s around his loved ones.
Franklin’s bubbly personality is contagious. He loves receiving hugs and being tickled, and he thrives from encouragement and head rubs. Very easy-going, Franklin can be in his element inside listening to music or outside playing in the sunshine. One of Franklin’s case workers describes him as a “bright light in the room.” Everywhere he goes, Franklin brings joy and positive energy.
Franklin is ready for the unconditional and consistent love of a forever family. The ideal family for him would be nurturing, outgoing, and patient. He especially deserves a family who can advocate for his needs and allow him to grow and thrive. Franklin radiates happiness and cheerfulness, and he is sure to fill a home with his lively spirit.
For more information about Franklin, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org. Also, it’s Wendy’s® Frosty Key Tag Time $2 gets you 365 days of free Jr. Frosty® with purchase and helps find homes for children waiting in foster care.
