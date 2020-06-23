The life book that Lynn Moyer is making for Robert will be a history of his life, depicting important experiences and, most of all, significant people. They will include his birth mother, his paternal grandparents with whom he is close and a classroom aide with whom he had developed a strong bond.
“Life books give a child a sense of continuity, a sense of having a place in the world,” says Moyer, who is Robert’s child specific recruiter at Delaware’s Children and Families First.
Thirteen-year-old Robert’s favorite activity is riding in a car heading to a Dollar Store where he can buy colorful plastic sunglasses, anything to do with superheroes and an assortment of snacks.
“He is easy to please,” says Moyer who describes Robert as engaging and funny. “He likes to tease and be teased and to pretend that he is Spiderman or a Power Ranger. When visiting with her, Robert will point to a picture on the wall and tell Moyer that the house in the painting is her house or that she is the woman in the background. She always brings arts and craft projects and lets Robert know how much she enjoys watching him create pictures with stickers or draw in coloring books.
Robert’s favorite color is red, perhaps signifying energy; his most-looked-forward-to activities are swimming and exploring arcades. He’s delighted when he is headed to the park, the playground, the grocery store or the bowling alley.
Robert lives and attends school in a residential treatment facility, but he needs and yearns for a lifelong connection to a family that would commit to loving him and advocating for him. The family would be given instruction on how to help Robert achieve the maximum independence of which he is capable and nurture his considerable potential.
“He needs a family, as we all do, for a lifetime,” says Moyer. “Even when he is grown, he needs to go home for Thanksgiving dinner and have a family that he knows is always there for him.”
