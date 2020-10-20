Elizabeth is one of the most outgoing, talkative, and engaging kids you’ll ever meet, according to those closest to her. Already at 15 years old, she is an exquisite conversationalist who’s always up for a chat with friends, teachers, or even people she just met. Elizabeth excels at learning new things, and she is confident in both her skills and herself as a person.
“Elizabeth has strong opinions and understands what she wants and needs to make the best environment for her,” says her recruiter, “she is not afraid to speak her mind.” Self-advocacy is often difficult to practice, but Elizabeth is aware of herself and what she needs to flourish.
A “girly-girl,” Elizabeth is very interested in becoming a nail technician; a dream day for her consists of spending time at a salon to learn how to do hair and nails. However, she wouldn’t mind pursuing a career as an engineer or doctor, either. Elizabeth is a devoted student, so she surely will be able to prosper on any path she follows.
Elizabeth is very eager to be adopted and is thrilled at the prospect of finding her forever home. Ideally, she wants a mom, but she would consider two-parent households as well. Most importantly, she needs a family who can allow her to learn and grow with encouragement and patience. Elizabeth has limitless kindness and potential, and she deserves to find a family that will support and love her unconditionally.
For more information about Elizabeth, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The pandemic has greatly impacted the needs and pressures associated with returning to school. You can help children in foster care prepare for the current school year by donating to our Education Fund at www.adopt.org or mailing your gift to 1735 Market St., Suite A-441, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.