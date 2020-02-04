It is clear that 16-year-old Dayshawn has an artistic soul even though he cannot communicate verbally. He smiles a lot and expresses himself — his happiness and his frustrations — through facial expressions such as a glance, a cry or a grin. He loves to be with people who care about him and enjoys a gentle touch and a light massage, especially if accompanied by classical music playing in the background.
The season for Special Olympics is his favorite, and Dayshawn always participates. This past year, with the help of his teachers, he was able to be a member of his school’s swim team. Dayshawn loves the water; the social interaction he experiences during the competition “feeds his soul,” say his teachers who love watching him grow and mature.
A perfect day for Dayshawn could include a field trip to the park with his class or a visit to the movies, topped off with hearing a book before bedtime. When he is sleepy, he curls up with his treasured turtle doll under his soft blue blanket.
He is such a sweet boy,” says his social worker. “It is my hope that Dayshawn will have a loving family that will hold him and read to him every night, a family that will appreciate his “sweetness.”
Anyone interested in adopting Dayshawn will receive resources including training that will be helpful and supportive in raising him. For more information about Dayshawn, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call (267) 443-1872. Visit the Adoption Center website www.adopt.org.
